'We Should Be Winning It' Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes Liverpool Should Be Beating David Moyes' West Ham After Disappointing Loss

Liverpool and Engalnd right-back shows his disappointment after the 3-2 defeat to West Ham and admits it shouldn't have been that way.

Following Liverpool's unbeaten run coming to an end at the London Stadium, the Liverpool born defender spoke of the expectations Liverpool go into games.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Alexander-Arnold was also not happy with the first goal given to David Moyes' men, in which Alisson was put off by am Angelo Ogbonna arm. Trent says the decision 'could have gone either way.'

"Massively (low). This is a game we thought we could win and we should be winning it with the quality we have got. We can and should win every game we go into."

"The first goal was a bit dubious, could have gone either way but the second was well worked."

"This is something we need to work on and teams will be looking at it as a weakness."

"We have a big chances in the last minute, a massive chance for Sadio Mane. We did not create too many clear cut chances and not many do here."

Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool must look forward as they come into the Christmas period and it is vital that performance doesn't drop.

"We are probably going into the most crucial past of the season, The Christmas period so you will be punished if you perform poorly. It is important we keep looking forward."

"It is difficult to get it up and down from there (for the goal). I was staring at giants in the wall so it was Mo's idea to create and angle. It was a good finish."

