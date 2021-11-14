Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: MOTM

After Liverpool's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Trent Alexander-Arnold was named Man of The Match.
Author:

Liverpool were expecting a crunch game when Atletico Madrid visited Anfield.

However, no one could've foreseen the seven yellow cards as well as the red in what was a crazy European night.

LFC Transfer Room take a look at the MOTM of the game.

Despite being in and out of the England team over the past year, Trent Alexander Arnold shone in this game and played two sublime assists to Diogo Jota and then Sadio Mané.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander Arnold has been criticised for his defensive displays regularly in the past. However, on Wednesday it has to be said he was faultless. The Atletico Madrid attackers struggled to get near him and the rest of the Liverpool team for that matter.

In last Saturdays frustrating draw against Brighton, Alexander Arnold struggled as did the rest of the Liverpool team. Thankfully though, in midweek the 23-year-old upped his game against Diego Simeone's heavily aggressive team.

Read More

It was an all round great display from the Reds so it isn't the easiest to choose a MOTM. Either of the goalscorers could have been given the award but this was a game for the England international playmaker who still gets less recognition than he deserves.

Liverpool Sadio Mane

Although Jürgen Klopp's team scored two goals and wiped past their opposition with ease, there were still opportunities for more goals - even on top of Jota's goal which was wiped out through VAR.

Joel Matip came close early into the second half and Mohamed Salah was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet.

Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to take on inform West Ham and they will be hoping Alexander Arnold can continue his superb form. 

Jürgen Klopp will need him at his best if his team are to get anything against David Moyes' side. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: MOTM

just now
Ryan Kent
Transfers

Steven Gerrard Appointment As Aston Villa Manager Could Make Liverpool Millions

28 minutes ago
Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich
Transfers

Five players Liverpool Legend And New Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Could Try To Bring From Anfield To Villa Park

30 minutes ago
Zidane
News

Non-Liverpool Report: Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wanted By Manchester United With Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Still In Contention

2 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
Opinions

Will Manchester United 'Be Back' If Leicester City And Former Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers Takes Over The Wheel?

3 hours ago
Vitezslav Jaros
News

Loanee Liverpool Goalkeeper Viteszlav Jaros Wins Player Of The Year For St Patricks Athletic

4 hours ago
IMAGO / Sportimage
Interviews

'I Was A Flop': Former Liverpool Midfielder Alberto Aquilani Reflects On £20m Reds Disaster

6 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Refuses To Talk About Everton and England's Jordan Pickford Appearance In Euro 2020 Final

7 hours ago