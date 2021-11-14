Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: MOTM

After Liverpool's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Trent Alexander-Arnold was named Man of The Match.

Liverpool were expecting a crunch game when Atletico Madrid visited Anfield.



However, no one could've foreseen the seven yellow cards as well as the red in what was a crazy European night.



LFC Transfer Room take a look at the MOTM of the game.



Despite being in and out of the England team over the past year, Trent Alexander Arnold shone in this game and played two sublime assists to Diogo Jota and then Sadio Mané.

Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA

Alexander Arnold has been criticised for his defensive displays regularly in the past. However, on Wednesday it has to be said he was faultless. The Atletico Madrid attackers struggled to get near him and the rest of the Liverpool team for that matter.

In last Saturdays frustrating draw against Brighton, Alexander Arnold struggled as did the rest of the Liverpool team. Thankfully though, in midweek the 23-year-old upped his game against Diego Simeone's heavily aggressive team.

It was an all round great display from the Reds so it isn't the easiest to choose a MOTM. Either of the goalscorers could have been given the award but this was a game for the England international playmaker who still gets less recognition than he deserves.

(Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

Although Jürgen Klopp's team scored two goals and wiped past their opposition with ease, there were still opportunities for more goals - even on top of Jota's goal which was wiped out through VAR.

Joel Matip came close early into the second half and Mohamed Salah was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet.



Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to take on inform West Ham and they will be hoping Alexander Arnold can continue his superb form.

Jürgen Klopp will need him at his best if his team are to get anything against David Moyes' side.