November 7, 2021
Watch: Trent Alexander Arnold Scores Amazing Free-Kick for Liverpool to Equalise Against West Ham

Liverpool have equalised thanks to a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

Mohamed Salah was fouled by Declan Rice on the edge of the box. Liverpool's Scouse right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to take it.

Trent laid it off to Mohamed Salah and the Scouser fired it past a hopeless Lukasz Fabianski.

This is a huge goal for Liverpool. If they can keep up the pressure they can really take the game to West Ham for the remainder of the game.

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal here: 

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
