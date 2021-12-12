'The Most Important Time Of The Year' Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes The Christmas Period Is Vital In Liverpool's Title Race With Manchester City And Chelsea

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has his say on the title race and states that the Christmas period is such an important time for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

After yesterday's dramatic day, full of penalties and controversy. The title race continues to be the most exciting in a long time, as all three challengers scraped through with wins.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City played out very similar matches, getting a penalty at around the same time to win 1-0 against both Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

The top three are separated by only two points and with games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks, the drama is just beginning. Trent, himself, had such a huge impact on the Christmas period two years ago in Liverpool's title winning season. His standout performance came on Boxing Day away to Leicetser.

Following yesterday's victory, Trent Alexander-Arnold had his say on the title race and what the Christmas period means to it.

"It's obviously going to be quite tight. It's exciting. Every time someone mentions it I get a smile on my face.

"It's something that we want as players and obviously to run away with it like we did a few years back.

"At this point in the season, every team is fighting for something and it's only going to get tighter I imagine.

"We've just got to make sure in a period like this we win every game we can. This is probably the most important time of the year for us.

"It's not quite the run-in, it's that middle period where the games come thick and fast.

"And a game or two where you don't get your wins, you really get punished for that. We've been good so far. We need to keep going."

