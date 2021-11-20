Watch Takumi Minamino's Goal Against Arsenal, Second Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

Liverpool have got a fourth goal thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese international had only been on for 42 seconds and with his first touch of the game he tapped the ball into an open net.

The Reds are running riot now and it could get worse for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

