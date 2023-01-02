Skip to main content
Twitter Matchday Rumours: Leaked Liverpool Team & Gakpo News For Brentford Game

Liverpool face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be hoping to extend their winning run when they face Brentford on Monday in the Premier League.

Liverpool, despite not being at their best, defeated Leicester City 2-1 on Friday, a win that moved them closer to the top four.

Cody Gakpo Available For Brentford?

There was a nice surprise for Reds fans when news broke on Boxing Day that the Anfield hierarchy had agreed a deal for PSV striker Cody Gakpo.

He was unveiled by the club on Thursday but the move was not complete due to some outstanding paperwork so the club faced a race against time to make sure he was available for the trip to the Bees.

As usual, rumours are circulating on Twitter with some accounts claiming Gakpo's transfer is now officially complete and he will be part of the squad that travels to London.

Others however are not so sure suggesting that due to the Bank Holiday, it was not completed in time.

Leaked Team

There has also been speculation on the social media platform regarding Klopp's starting XI for the clash with the general consensus being, the below 11 players will line up for the Reds.

LFCTR Verdict

There is nothing to suggest that the rumoured lineup is accurate and the fact there are also conflicting verdicts on Gakpo's status for the match against the Bees proves it's best to wait for official news before making any judgements.

Recent leaks of team selections on Twitter have been fairly accurate however which is something the club will no doubt want to clamp down on again if it persists.

