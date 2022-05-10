Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's 1-2 Win Against Aston Villa | Premier League

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park. Here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's 3 points.

Liverpool find themselves level on points with Manchester City after defeating Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, Manchester City have a game in hand and an advantage on goal differential.

With that in mind, here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's victory.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Reactions

Liverpool supporters were happy, relieved, and overjoyed to have secured all three points from the away match.

This fan was very happy to see Jordan Henderson perform at such a high level after Fabinho's injury.

Joel Matip's wife Larissa was very excited to see her husband on the score sheet.

Others went out of their way to recognize Sadio Mane and his impressive displays as of late.

The official Liverpool Twitter account joined in on the celebration saying "We keep going."

One young fan reminded us all what it means to support Liverpool and why this team is so special.

After the match, Liverpool supporters have turned their attention towards Manchester City's match against Aston Villa.

One Liverpool supporter had a quick dig at Pep Guardiola and his comments that all of England are Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool's next match is against Chelsea this Saturday for the FA Cup Final.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |