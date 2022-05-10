Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's 1-2 Win Against Aston Villa | Premier League

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park. Here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's 3 points.

Liverpool find themselves level on points with Manchester City after defeating Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, Manchester City have a game in hand and an advantage on goal differential.

With that in mind, here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's victory.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Reactions

Liverpool supporters were happy, relieved, and overjoyed to have secured all three points from the away match.

This fan was very happy to see Jordan Henderson perform at such a high level after Fabinho's injury.

Joel Matip's wife Larissa was very excited to see her husband on the score sheet.

Others went out of their way to recognize Sadio Mane and his impressive displays as of late.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The official Liverpool Twitter account joined in on the celebration saying "We keep going."

One young fan reminded us all what it means to support Liverpool and why this team is so special.

After the match, Liverpool supporters have turned their attention towards Manchester City's match against Aston Villa.

One Liverpool supporter had a quick dig at Pep Guardiola and his comments that all of England are Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool's next match is against Chelsea this Saturday for the FA Cup Final.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Sadio Mane Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Match Review

By Brennan Grose26 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Luis Diaz

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores a Banging Header To Keep Title Hopes Alive | Premier League

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
Match Coverage

Fabinho Goes Off Injured In Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Aston Villa Ahead Of FA Cup Final

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
imago1011923824h
Match Coverage

Watch: Douglas Luiz Gives Aston Villa The Lead | Premier League

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Goal Against Aston Villa Puts Liverpool Back in The Premier League Title Race

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Preparations Ahead of Aston Villa Game | Premier League

By Alan Bince3 hours ago