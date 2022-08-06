Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts to Fulham 1-0 Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool began the hunt for the Premier League trophy today in London at Craven Cottage.

Newly promoted Fulham came out of the gates firing on all cylinders while Liverpool looked quite sluggish. 

With the first 45 minutes in the books, here is how Twitter reacted.

Virgil Van Dijk Fulham

Within the first 15 minutes of the match, Twitter was already full of comments asking when the Reds would show up.

This, according to Zubin Daver, is setting up for the duo of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez to come on and save the day.

Fulham were very sharp in the opening 30 minutes of play and were first on the scoresheet.

The goal came from Aleksandar Mitrovic after soaring over Trent Alexander-Arnold for a header at the back post.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool ECHO described Liverpool as 'awful' so far.

Joel Matip received praise.

Thiago Alcantara, however, has been off of his game.

With Liverpool down at halftime, stay tuned to LFC Transfer Room for updates.

