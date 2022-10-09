Twitter Reacts: Full Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool's miserable start to the season continues, with only two wins in their opening eight games, the side currently sits level on points with Merseyside rivals Everton, who could even go 3 points clear of Jurgen Klopp's side with a victory against Manchester United this evening.

Despite looking threatening at times within the fixture Liverpool failed to capitalize and was not ahead once in the fixture, again looking lethargic at times and drained of energy, questions must be asked on how the side has declined this much in such a short space of time.

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to the defeat at The Emirates.

Manchester United fan Prashant asks the question many will be thinking this season, why has Mohammed Salah declined so much since his contract? is it a matter of he is playing a different role and is much wider, or has his performances just really dipped that much?

Gabriel Jesus was clearly concussed from a clash with Kostas Tsimikas, with the new rule around substitutions for concussion, Peter questions why the forward was allowed to continue within the game.

Joe Gomez was introduced at halftime in place of Trent and looked very impressive in the second half, Gary believes that this could actually help dislodge Alexander-Arnold from the right-back position, in favour of Gomez.

Firmino came on in place of the injured Luis Diaz, Amat stated that the Brazilian is the most in-form player for Klopp's side, and questioned Salah's recent performances.

Linni questioned Arsenal's third goal and penalty incident, with Liverpool denied a clear penalty from a handball in the first half too.

Mark questioned how Liverpool's defensive ability has declined so much in recent weeks, with the side notoriously being solid at the back a very distant memory this season.

Liverpool Team News

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 45'), Joel Matip (Konate 69'), Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara

Mohammed Salah (Fabinho 69'), Diogo Jota (Harvey Elliot 81'), Luis Diaz (Firmino 42')

Darwin Nunez

