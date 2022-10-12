Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool

Liverpool took another stride towards qualification to the knockout phase of the Champions League this evening after a 7-1 hammering over Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox. The result means that the side now only needs a draw from the remaining two fixtures to ensure qualification.

The scoreline will be welcomed by Liverpool fans everywhere, after a brilliant team performance and a game dominated by the resurgence of Roberto Firmino, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the performance at full-time.

LFC Approved questioned captain Jordan Henderson's new deal, believing the mass social media campaign for the Englishman to get a new deal is the only reason the club gave in.

After his second of the night, Sport Bible referenced Firmino's phenomenal form to Brazillian icon, Ronaldo.

Yolo echoed the Firmino love on social media, stating the resurgence of the Brazilian they are struggling to put into words how much they are enjoying seeing this.

Amy believes the form of Liverpool's number nine makes him undroppable in the side, and that he should be starting every game for Jurgen Klopp's side given his brilliant return of form.

After a brilliantly timed finish from the Uruguayan, Hombre believes it is only a matter of time before Darwin Nunez is subject to mass praise from the rest of the footballing world.

Fastest ever Champions League hat trick. Liverpool's Mohammed Salah came off the bench to score three goals in just over six minutes, the Egyptian king.

Harvey Elliot secured his first-ever Champions League goal this evening, and Liverpool's seventh of the evening.

Liverpool Team News

Alisson

Joe Gomez, Ibrihima Konate (James Milner 79'), Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas (Robertson 68')

Jordan Henderson (Thiago 67'), Fabinho Tavares

Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino (Diogo Jota 73'), Fabio Carvhallo

Darwin Nunez (Mohammed Salah 68')

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |