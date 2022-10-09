Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal go into halftime with a 2-1 lead against Liverpool, the Gunners took the lead in the first minute with a brilliant finish from Gabriel Martinelli before Liverpool's new summer signing Darwin Nunez brought the side level. As the half drew to a close Bukayo Saka found the back of the net to reinstate the lead for Mikel Arteta's side.
Despite the scoreline, Liverpool looked threatening throughout the half and was arguably the better side, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the first-half performance.
Anfield Watch ask the question on everyone's lips at the moment, what is going wrong with the Liverpool defence?
Connor focus' on Martinelli phenomenal first-half performance against Liverpool, stating that he is destroying the Liverpool side.
OddsBible summed up Liverpool fan's reactions perfectly around Trent's first-half defensive display
Neil Atkinson questions why the side was so stupid for Arsenal's second, rather than just getting to half-time playing dangerously at the back cost the side massively.
Reece asks why Trent continues to start in the right-back position and believes Liverpool and Trent would be much more effective with a change of position.
Liverpool Team News
Alisson
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas
Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara
Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz (Firmino 42')
Darwin Nunez
