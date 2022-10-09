Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arsenal go into halftime with a 2-1 lead against Liverpool, the Gunners took the lead in the first minute with a brilliant finish from Gabriel Martinelli before Liverpool's new summer signing Darwin Nunez brought the side level. As the half drew to a close Bukayo Saka found the back of the net to reinstate the lead for Mikel Arteta's side.

Despite the scoreline, Liverpool looked threatening throughout the half and was arguably the better side, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the first-half performance.

Anfield Watch ask the question on everyone's lips at the moment, what is going wrong with the Liverpool defence?

Connor focus' on Martinelli phenomenal first-half performance against Liverpool, stating that he is destroying the Liverpool side.

OddsBible summed up Liverpool fan's reactions perfectly around Trent's first-half defensive display

Neil Atkinson questions why the side was so stupid for Arsenal's second, rather than just getting to half-time playing dangerously at the back cost the side massively.

Reece asks why Trent continues to start in the right-back position and believes Liverpool and Trent would be much more effective with a change of position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Team News

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara

Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz (Firmino 42')

Darwin Nunez

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Equalises Against Arsenal After Brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz Linkup

By Damon Carr
Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Liverpool & Arsenal Teamsheets Announced Ahead Of Game

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Strong Interest In West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Martin Terrier Jeremey Doku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal
Articles

Opposition Fan Interview: Arsenal v Liverpool - Arsene Wenger/Jurgen Klopp - FSG - Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew