Twitter Reacts: Half-Time Rangers vs Liverpool

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Champions League clash between Rangers and Liverpool
Liverpool goes into halftime level with Scottish Premier League side Rangers. The Scottish side took the lead in the 17th minute before in-form attacker Roberto Firmino levelled the scoreline in the 24th minute. 

Despite the scoreline, Liverpool looked threatening throughout the half and was arguably the better side, we take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the first-half performance.

Comrade believes the side will continue to struggle to generate chances in the game due to the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah on the bench.

Cath cited Bobby Firmino as the only one keeping the Liverpool side together after the Brazillian continued his impressive goal-scoring record this season.

Zach believes the Liverpool side is missing Sadio Mane massively this season after the Senegal Captain departed Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer for German outfit FC Bayern Munich.

Karen called for fans to remain positive, reminding everyone that we are Liverpool and we will not be down for too long, believing that a bit of positivity can go a long way with the players.

Tarzy believes the current Liverpool side is boring to watch despite the very entertaining first half.

Chis questioned why his side Rangers kept insisting on long balls within the first half believing that they simply do not work against this Liverpool side.

Liverpool Team News

Alisson

Joe Gomez, Ibrihima Konate, Virgil van Djik, Kostas Tsimikas

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho Tavares

Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvhallo

Darwin Nunez

