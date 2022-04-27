Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 0-0 Villareal First Half | Champions League Semi-Finals

The first half of Liverpool's Champions League Semi-Final match against Villarreal ended in a 0-0 draw. Here is what Twitter had to say.

Liverpool is playing host to La Liga side Villarreal tonight in the Champions League Semi-Finals.

The Reds had several chances to score in the first half but enter halftime at a 0-0 draw.

Twitter was full of different reactions to the first 45 minutes of football.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal First Half

The first half was full of frustration for Jurgen Klopp's side as Villarreal dug their heels in and absorbed all of Liverpool's pressure.

As Ian Doyle said, Liverpool had a lot of chances in the first half much like Bayern Munich and Juventus.

One of those chances came from Thiago Alcantara who rattled the woodwork with a long-distance effort.

Look at just how close the Spaniard came to scoring...

Some pointed out that Liverpool is missing a certain Brazilian playmaker this evening.

Roberto Firmino was deemed unfit for tonight's match after picking up a knock midweek.

One Twitter user believes that there are plenty of ways to exploit Villarreal and score.

On top of that, others thought that Villarreal was not as good as some supporters are making them out to be.

