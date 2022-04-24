Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Merseyside Derby

Liverpool took all three points as they beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield. Twitter reacted to the match and Divock Origi's goal-scoring heroics.

Liverpool hosted the relegation-battling Everton this evening at Anfield.

Although it had a different meaning for each side, both teams desperately needed a positive result.

As expected, Everton played an anti-football style which frustrated the Liverpool players on the pitch.

The Toffees dug their feet in and held Jurgen Klopp's Reds to a 0-0 first half.

In the second half, Liverpool stepped on the gas and put the game to bed thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

After the match, Twitter had plenty to say.

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool 2-0 Everton

IMAGO / PA Images

Internet sensation turned boxing star Jake Paul congratulated Origi after his match-sealing goal.

Earlier in the day, Paul took to Twitter to support Mohamed Salah and Liverpool ahead of their match.

Former Premier League star and current AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas acknowledged how exciting it must be to be a Liverpool supporter.

Fabinho's wife also used the social media platform to celebrate the massive victory saying "Mersey is RED".

Divock Origi is absolutely a Liverpool legend. Sad to see him go as he looks to be off to AC Milan but he deserves all the success in the world.

Many are still conflicted if they want to see Everton relegated or not as the Merseyside derby is one of the best in football.

Either way, Liverpool is still in for the quadruple after an emphatic second half against Everton.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok