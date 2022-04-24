Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Merseyside Derby

Liverpool took all three points as they beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield. Twitter reacted to the match and Divock Origi's goal-scoring heroics.

Liverpool hosted the relegation-battling Everton this evening at Anfield.

Although it had a different meaning for each side, both teams desperately needed a positive result.

As expected, Everton played an anti-football style which frustrated the Liverpool players on the pitch.

Joel Matip Salomon Rondon Merseyside Derby

The Toffees dug their feet in and held Jurgen Klopp's Reds to a 0-0 first half.

In the second half, Liverpool stepped on the gas and put the game to bed thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

After the match, Twitter had plenty to say.

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Gordon

Internet sensation turned boxing star Jake Paul congratulated Origi after his match-sealing goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier in the day, Paul took to Twitter to support Mohamed Salah and Liverpool ahead of their match.

Former Premier League star and current AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas acknowledged how exciting it must be to be a Liverpool supporter.

Fabinho's wife also used the social media platform to celebrate the massive victory saying "Mersey is RED".

Divock Origi is absolutely a Liverpool legend. Sad to see him go as he looks to be off to AC Milan but he deserves all the success in the world.

Many are still conflicted if they want to see Everton relegated or not as the Merseyside derby is one of the best in football.

Either way, Liverpool is still in for the quadruple after an emphatic second half against Everton.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'Football Without Origi Is Nothing' - Fans React As Divock Helps Liverpool Win Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Andy Robertson Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Match Review

By Brennan Grose21 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Divock Origi Once Again The Hero As Liverpool Beat Everton In The Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Divock Origi Everton
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-0 Against Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League

By Matt Thielen51 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Scores Opener In Merseyside Derby After Sensational Play By Mohamed Salah | Liverpool v Everton

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Team News | Jordan Henderson Dropped To Bench

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Keita & Jota Start, Henderson Misses Out

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago