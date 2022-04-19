Skip to main content
Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United First Half

Twitter reacted to Liverpool's dominant first half performance against Manchester United.

Liverpool are playing host to bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield as we speak.

Despite recent form and the two side's position on the Premier League table, this match usually provides some fireworks.

Tonight's match has been no different.

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

Heading into halftime, Liverpool hold a comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Click here to watch Mohamed Salah's incredible goal--- trust me, you'll want to see this.

Twitter has had quite the reaction to the first half of football.

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Sadio Mane Luis Diaz Jordan Henderson

Supporters of both sides have taken to Twitter to react to the first half.

One Arsenal supporter even chimed in to give a massive compliment to Alisson Becker while having a go at Manchester United's current squad.

Others also took a dig at Manchester United like this Tweet from user Jack Moore.

Jack brings up a good point, I had to double-check to see if Bruno Fernandes was actually on the pitch tonight.

 A lot of the praise was headed towards Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara who has played an incredible first half of football.

A quick reminder that Thiago's transfer from Bayern Munich only cost £27m.

If you want to tune in to the second half of Liverpool vs Manchester United, click here for all of your streaming options.

