Twitter Reacts To Thiago Alcantara's Incredible Performance In Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Manchester United | Premier League

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 thanks to an incredible performance from Thiago Alcantara. Twitter reacted to the Spaniard's performance.

Liverpool hosted Manchester United at Anfield this evening. 

As always, the buildup for the fixture was big and the match lived up to the hype.

Liverpool's four goals came from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah (x2), and Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane Luis Diaz Jordan Henderson

Although he did not get on the score sheet, Thiago Alcantara's performance did not go unnoticed.

The midfielder put in an incredible shift in Liverpool's 4-0 masterclass.

Thiago Alcantara 'Different Gravy'

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool supporters and neutrals alike took to Twitter to applaud Thiago's performance against United.

Many of the world's finest footballing minds had very nice things to say about the Liverpool midfielder.

Even an official tournament, the Emirates FA Cup, took notice of Thiago's individual highlights.

One Twitter user believes that Thiago Alcantara may be the best midfielder on the planet. I'm not prepared to disagree.

Others commented on Thiago's ability to effortlessly break down Manchester United's attempts at pressing Liverpool.

A shameless reminder that Liverpool got an absolute bargain of a transfer for Thiago.

After tonight's 4-0 win over Manchester United, Liverpool are back on top of the Premier League table with 76 points.

