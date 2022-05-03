Twitter Reacts To Liverpool Advancing To The Champions League Final | Liverpool 5-2 Villarreal
Liverpool have officially advanced to the Champions League final in Paris.
Jurgen Klopp's side made it past La Liga side Villarreal in the Semi-Finals 5-2 on aggregate after two consecutive victories of 2-0 and 3-2 respectively.
While the second leg was anything but relaxing for Liverpool supporters, they have taken to Twitter to react.
Liverpool Advance To The Champions League Final
Liverpool supporters and neutrals took to the social media app to react to the Merseyside club reaching the finals of the illustrious European competition.
Villarreal, Liverpool's opponents, were one of the first to congratulate Klopp's side.
Former Liverpool player Ryan Babel also was full of praise for the Reds.
He was not the only former Liverpool player to celebrate as Lucas Leiva also commented on the Champions League Final.
Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares who is very active on Twitter also used the platform to celebrate.
Minority owner and NBA star LeBron James was overwhelmed with joy as Liverpool advanced to the Champions League finals.
To watch the highlights of tonight's match click here.
Several Liverpool supporters including this one have already moved on from celebrations and have started to support Real Madrid ahead of their match with Manchester City tomorrow.
