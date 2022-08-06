Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s 2-2 Draw Away to Fulham

Liverpool started their 2022/23 Premier League campaign held to a draw at Craven Cottage at the hands of newly promoted Fulham, Twitter has reacted to the result.

One user claimed Liverpool should get rid of manager Jurgen Klopp 'Bro i swear to god if klopp says we dont need a midfielder i think we need a new manager'

Emil believes not starting new frontman Nunez was a mistake by the manager 'All on Klopp, love the man but starting Bobby was so wrong it's actually funny.'

Grizz Khan believes that this is an advantage to Manchester City already despite only playing one game.

Marcus said the midfield was simply too flat in the game 'Shocking. Too flat in midfield. Played into the hands of Fulham, expected it to be a bloodbath just like against Madrid in the final. Everyone was switched off in the first half, couldn't string two passes together. Looked like a totally different team compared to the city game.'

Alvin believes that a midfield signing should be addressed now 'Although both of Fulham goal was questionable but our midfield significantly need reinforcement'

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead-up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

