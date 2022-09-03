Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s Draw Away to Everton

Jurgen Klopp's side was held to another draw this afternoon at Goodison Park away to Merseyside rivals Everton, despite dominating the game and having more than double the amount of chances on target than Everton, Liverpool failed to make any of their chances count.

The result means that Klopp's side only has nine from a possible 18 points in the Premier League this season, winning only two of their six opening fixtures in the 22/23 campaign.

Si Steers believes that the side is currently in the middle of a huge transition, with several changes implemented throughout the club this summer, saying that the fans must be patient for the second generation of Klopp's side.

Karl Thyer also echoes the comments that Si made in the above tweet, accepting that the side is in the middle of a big transition, and system change all whilst managing an injury crisis.

Paul has called for the manager to hand a start to deadline day signing Arthur Melo, believing that James Milner has run his course at the club and is finally showing signs of ageing.

Graeme Kelly is another who echoed the side being amidst a current period of transition, and a point is better than nothing at Goodison Park.

It is fair to say many fans understand the period of transition the club is currently going through, the system that is being deployed is completely different than that of seasons previous, expecting new players to click instantly whilst older players are also learning a new system would be a huge ask.

