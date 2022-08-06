Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s First Half Performance vs Fulham
Liverpool finds themselves 1-0 down at halftime at Craven Cottage after frontman Mitrovic opened the scoring winning Trent Alexander-Arnold to the header looping it over Liverpool's Alisson Becker.
'Awful midfield but Klopp is so stubborn and won't improve the team'
'Henderson has to go'
'Off the pace and no creativity from sideways Henderson as usual , lack of attack didn’t help'
One user believes the loss of Sadio Mane is really effecting Liverpool 'Our attack is so dead without mane'
'Absolutely disgraceful, we’re the team that looks like we just came up from the championship'
'Henderson and bobby needs to sit down and have a word with themselves of robbing henry off his money'
Liverpool Team News
Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead up to the game against the West London club.
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.
Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz
For details of when and how to watch the match, please click HERE.
