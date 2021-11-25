Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
‘Tyler Busquets’ - Fans React To Tyler Morton’s Performance For Liverpool Against Porto

Author:

After making his Premier League debut in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, Tyler Morton made the next step in his career by earning a start in the Champions League against Porto. Fans have been reacting on social media.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Porto thanks to a wonder goal from Thiago and a Mohamed Salah strike.

It wasn't a vintage performance under Jurgen Klopp especially in the first half but they got the job done.

Morton like his teammates struggled to dominate in the first half but was much improved after the break getting much more involved in the play.

The 19 year old also played a pivotal role in the second goal as he played the initial pass to Egyptian Salah.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say on Morton's impressive Champions League debut.

‘The senior players were not giving him ball in the first half of the game but played more in the second half, Especially when Henderson entered. He was given more of the ball and he showed what he could do with the ball.’

‘Brilliant. Should play the last game as well.’

‘Tyler Busquets’

‘Yep plays everything simple which I like’

Thiago Alcantara Tyler Morton
