UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team have recovered well after a poor start to their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group A campaign.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when they were humiliated in Napoli losing 4-1 in what was a very disappointing performance from Klopp's team.

It looked like they would be left with just one point after two games until Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner against Ajax on matchday two before back-to-back victories against Rangers.

Joel Matip's 89th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 Champions League victory against Ajax at Anfield. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool currently sit on nine points, therefore, six clear of Wednesday's opponents Ajax and three points behind Napoli who they face at Anfield on matchday six.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers cannot qualify for the last 16 as they have not registered a point but could still finish above the Eredivisie champions.

What Does Each Result Mean For Liverpool vs Ajax?

Win vs Ajax

A win against Ajax for Liverpool will see them move to 12 points and ensure smooth qualification for the round of 16.

They would then play Napoli on matchday six for the right to win the group but that could prove difficult should the Serie A team beat Rangers on Wednesday and because of the goal difference deficit from Liverpool's result in Naples.

Draw vs Ajax

A draw would also be enough to see the Reds qualify for the last 16 but that could mean they would finish in 2nd place assuming Napoli are victorious on Wednesday.

Defeat vs Ajax

A defeat versus Ajax would mean that Liverpool could be caught by the Dutch team and the result of the game would be key.

Whilst Liverpool's fate would still be in their own hands as they would need just a point on matchday 6 against Napoli to qualify, another defeat at the hands of the Italians could see them drop into the UEFA Europa League.

In that scenario, assuming Ajax win their matchday 6 clash against Rangers, the following tiebreak criteria will be applied as both Liverpool and Ajax would finish on nine points.

Superior goal difference from the group matches played between Liverpool and Ajax. Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played between Liverpool and Ajax. Higher number of goals scored away from home in the group matches between Liverpool and Ajax.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |