UEFA Nations League: Denmark v France - How to Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele for France as they travel to Denmark for a Nations League clash.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Denmark host France in a Nations League, League A, Group 1 clash on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for the visitors as they try to stave off the threat of Nations League relegation.

Ousmane Dembele

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

France

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in France, the match can be watched on TF1 and TF1 Live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

