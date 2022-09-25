Skip to main content
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands v Belgium - How to Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Xinhua

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands v Belgium - How to Watch, Live Stream

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in action as the Netherlands host Belgium in the Nations League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Netherlands host Belgium in a Nations League, League A, Group 4 clash on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk will captain the Dutch against a Belgium side that is likely to include Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and reported Reds target Youri Tielemans.

Virgil van Dijk

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Netherlands/Belgium

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time   2:45pm ET

Pacific time:   11:45am PT

Central time:  1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Sports HD.

For viewers in the Netherlands, the match can be watched on NPO 1.

For supporters in Belgium, the game will be shown on RTL TVI, RTL Play, and VTM.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

