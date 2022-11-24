Skip to main content
Uruguay v South Korea - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

All the key details as Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Uruguay take on South Korea in Group H in Qatar on Thursday.
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and former Red Luis Suarez will be in action when Uruguay take on South Korea in World Cup Group H on Wednesday.

The thought of the two linking up will be a mouthwatering prospect for Liverpool fans as Uruguay get their campaign underway.

Darwin Nunez

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time:   5:00am PT

Central time:  7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

