Uruguay v South Korea - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and former Red Luis Suarez will be in action when Uruguay take on South Korea in World Cup Group H on Wednesday.
The thought of the two linking up will be a mouthwatering prospect for Liverpool fans as Uruguay get their campaign underway.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 1:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 8:00am ET
Pacific time: 5:00am PT
Central time: 7:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
