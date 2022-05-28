'Victory Is Ours' - Real Madrid Fans React To News Of Starting XI For Champions League Final With Liverpool

Real Madrid have announced their starting lineup to face Liverpool in the Champions League final over two hours before kick-off and fans have taken to social media to react.

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST but Madrid posted the team Carlo Ancelotti has selected on Twitter at 5.36pm.

Whilst the team is largely as expected, fans have taken to Twitter to react to the Los Blancos starting XI for the huge match in Paris.

'Alaba and Mendy scares me a lot mehhn'

'Bale & Hazard both in the subs. Great. But would be even more awesome if they could come on SINK Liverpool in the final.'

'Dani Carvajal, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have now all started in five Champions League finals.'

'Victory is ours'

'Rodrygo to perform magic from the bench again'

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

