Villareal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Reds Travel To Spain Two Goals To The Good

Liverpool kick off at the Estadio de la Cerámica tonight in the knowledge that a clean sheet would be good enough to secure their place in a third Champions League Final in five seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's side hold a two-goal advantage, courtesy of Jordan Henderson's deflected cross and a poacher's goal from Sadio Mane in the first leg at Anfield last week.

The home side will be looking to continue their underdog story but have a job on their hands overturning a huge deficit against an in-form - and fully fit and firing - Liverpool.

Last time out

Liverpool come into the game on the back of a gritty 1-0 away victory against a resurgent Newcastle side on Saturday.

The six-time European champions have so far beaten the likes of Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout rounds of the tournament after topping their group with a perfect six wins from six games.

As for the hosts, Unai Emery's side sit seventh in La Liga, outside of the champions league qualification spots.

They were defeated 2-1 by nineteenth-placed Alaves at the weekend.

Villareal have been this season's giant killers in the UCL, with shock knockout victories against Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the semi-final.

Team news

The home side made eight changes in their weekend defeat, so a heavily changed side is expected.

Ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno will miss the tie as he remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury. Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino missed the first leg and remain doubts for tonight's crunch match.

Liverpool also made changes in their weekend victory. Roberto Firmino will once again be unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from a lingering foot injury. However, the striker has returned to light training.

Revenge?

Cast your minds back to the 2015/16 season and you'll remember the Europa League final between Unai Emery's Sevilla and Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's first season at LFC.

Emery's side ran out 3-1 winners in Basel, cancelling out a sublime Daniel Sturridge opener with goals from Kevin Gameiro and Coke.

While Liverpool may have a healthy cushion, Emery's Villareal are not to be underestimated.

