Player Ratings: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool Champions League Semi-Final | Paris Bound After Luis Díaz Substitution And Fabinho Goal

Liverpool have officially advanced to the Champions League Final after defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate. Here is how the players go on in tonight's win.

Villarreal suffocated Liverpool and leveled the tie before halftime only for the Reds to come out in the second half and fire three goals to secure a spot in the Champions League final.

Below are the player ratings for the match.

Liverpool Goal Villarreal IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alisson Becker - 6

Alisson wasn’t at fault for either of the two goals in the first half and was a passenger for the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

The young Liverpudlian was on his heels for the second goal to cap a terrible first half.

However, he turned things around in the second 45 with some good moments on the ball, including an assist for Luis Díaz’s goal.

Ibrahima Konaté - 6.5

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Villarreal attacked Liverpool on their flanks with balls aimed at Alexander-Arnold and Robertson. Konaté dealt well with most things that came his way.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Liverpool’s captain for the night was on his heels for the first goal. It was a rare lapse for van Dijk, but he mopped up in most cases after that moment.

Andrew Robertson - 5

Robertson put in an abysmal performance in the first half and was arguably the main culprit for both Villarreal’s goals.

Liverpool turned things around, but it’s a night to forget for the Scottish captain.

Fabinho - 7

Liverpool’s midfield was atrocious in the first half and could not suppress Villarreal’s attack or keep possession when the opposition lost the ball.

Liverpool’s Lighthouse stepped up in the second half and struck a crucial first goal through Geronimo Rulli’s legs to get Liverpool on the board.

Thiago Alcântara - 6

Thiago Alcântara had one of his worst halves for Liverpool with passes that never seemed to find their intended target. He had some nice shimmies to get by players but only really found his groove in the second half.

Naby Keïta - 6

Naby Keïta was lucky to stay on the pitch for the second half. Jürgen Klopp opted to stick with the Guinean midfielder and credit to Keïta for putting the first half behind him.

Mohamed Salah Fabinho IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mohamed Salah - 7

Liverpool’s front line struggled to have any say in the first half, but it wasn’t their fault. Salah’s touch to Fabinho set up Liverpool’s first goal and he helped them cruise the rest of the game.

Diogo Jota - 5.5

Diogo Jota was unlucky to get hooked at halftime but didn’t do much in the first half. The Portuguese forward was the one chosen to make way for Luis Díaz for the second 45.

Sadio Mané - 7

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sadio Mané kept up his goalscoring form with a brilliant run that saw him nip the ball past Rulli, dribble around Juan Foyth, and slot the ball into an empty net to win the match.

Substitutions

Luis Díaz - 8

Jürgen Klopp called on Luis Díaz to come on for the start of the second half to help turn things around.

The Colombian winger helped sway the tide with some brilliant runs at Villarreal’s defense and scored Liverpool’s second with a close-range header under Rulli.

Luis Diaz Villarreal IMAGO / NurPhoto

Jordan Henderson - N/A

Came on in the 79th minute after Liverpool’s third goal to see out the match.

Curtis Jones - N/A

Came on in the 80th to help see out the match.

Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

Came on in the 80th to see out the rest of the game and give Robertson a rest.

James Milner - N/A

Came on to shore up the final minutes of the match.