Villarreal v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Henderson & Diaz Drop To Bench

Liverpool are in Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

Jurgen Klopp's team were very comfortable as they ran out 2-0 winners against the 'yellow submarine' on Wednesday at Anfield thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane but are anticipating a much tougher task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

With away goals no longer a feature in UEFA European competitions, Liverpool will need to avoid defeat by two goals or more to secure their safe passage to the final on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.

The winners of Tuesday's match will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in France with Pep Guardiola's team leading 4-3 from the first leg with the return match in Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

Villarreal Team

