Villarreal v Liverpool | Team News | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Firmino & Moreno Updates

Liverpool will try and book their place in this season's Champions League final when they travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of that clash.

Mohamed Salah Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp's team were dominant in the first leg at Anfield last Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Klopp made five changes on Saturday for his team's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United and is expected to ring the changes again as Liverpool look to secure their place in the final in Paris later this month.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino will still be missing for Tuesday’s match with a foot injury but does seem to be making some positive progress according to Klopp who spoke about the Brazilian at his pre-match press conference.

“Bobby is now running, so it’s good.

“A little strain here in the middle foot bone, so it’s very painful each step. But he was running today again, will travel with us but will not be involved in the squad yet. But we hope sooner rather than later.”

Roberto Firmino
The German also confirmed that the issues with illness that saw Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, and Divock Origi miss out recently have also cleared up.

“We had the issues with a stomach bug – they are all back. I think that’s it. No concerns.”

Villarreal Team News

Unai Emery is hopeful that striker Gerard Moreno will be fit enough to return after a the Spanish striker returned to team training on Monday.

Gerard Moreno

Emery had less positive news however when it came to Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremy Pino with the Villarreal manager admitting that the latter will definitely miss out with the Dutchman also a doubt after missing training.

“Danjuma has also had some discomfort. He has not trained today with the group and tomorrow morning we will see if he is in a position to play as well. Yeremy, it is true that he has an injury that will make him miss out.”

Jurgen Klopp
