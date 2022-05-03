Skip to main content

Villarreal v Liverpool | Team News | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Five Changes For Reds As Henderson Is Dropped, Gerard Moreno Returns

Liverpool take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Takumi Minamino Jordan Henderson Ben White

The Reds were comfortable as they ran out 2-0 winners against the 'yellow submarine' on Wednesday at Anfield thanks to a deflected effort from Jordan Henderson and a Sadio Mane strike but are anticipating a much tougher task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

With away goals no longer a feature in UEFA European competitions, Liverpool will need to avoid defeat by two goals or more to secure their safe passage to the final on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.

Details of where you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the the front three.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

Villarreal
