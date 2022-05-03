Villarreal v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Match Prediction

Liverpool travel to Spain on Tuesday to take on Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League second leg and here is our match prediction.

The Reds completely dominated the first leg running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in a match where Unai Emery's 'yellow submarine' offered very little in terms of attacking threat.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The game at the Estadio de la Ceramica is likely to offer a much tougher challenge for Jurgen Klopp and his team with the close proximity of the supporters in the stadium.

Villarreal could be buoyed by the return of talisman Gerard Moreno in attack but it will need a change in tactics from Emery to give his team a chance of qualifying for the final.

It is likely however that the hosts will not go gung ho from the start and may well sit in during the first half to prevent Liverpool adding to the two goals they scored at Anfield.

If the game opens up second half, it may well suit Liverpool who would look to find spaces in behind the Villarreal defence.

This won't be an easy match, but we predict Liverpool to grab a one-goal lead and then Villarreal to find a consolation goal late on with the Reds heading to the final in Paris later this month.

Match Prediction - Villarreal 1-1 Liverpool (aggregate 1-3)

