Skip to main content
Villarreal v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Villarreal v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Liverpool's Champions League opponents, Real Madrid face Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday and will attempt to go back to the top of the table when they travel to Villarreal.

Liverpool will face Carlo Ancelotti's team in the Champions League round of 16 at the end of February so Reds fans can tune in to catch an early glance of the form of Los Blancos.

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti embrace after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:15pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:15am ET

Pacific time:  7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:45pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:15am AEST (Sunday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:15pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN2, tsn.com, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on DAZN.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and Voot Select.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, Canal+, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Five Positives To Focus On After Another Poor Liverpool Display Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
Xavi Barcelona
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves Highlights - Lucky Reds Face FA Cup Replay

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal From Cody Gakpo Assist Gives Liverpool 2-1 Lead Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Darwin Nunez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Wolves - Fantastic Assist From Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

Report: Atalanta Set Price For Liverpool Target Teun Koopmeiners

By Chris Stonadge
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Virgil Van Dijk
News

Virgil Van Dijk Could Be Out For The Rest Of The Season Amid Josko Gvardiol Links To Liverpool

By Damon Carr