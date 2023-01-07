Villarreal v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday and will attempt to go back to the top of the table when they travel to Villarreal.

Liverpool will face Carlo Ancelotti's team in the Champions League round of 16 at the end of February so Reds fans can tune in to catch an early glance of the form of Los Blancos.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:15pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:45pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:15am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:15pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN2, tsn.com, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on DAZN.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and Voot Select.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, Canal+, and DStv Now.

