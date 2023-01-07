Villarreal v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Saturday and will attempt to go back to the top of the table when they travel to Villarreal.
Liverpool will face Carlo Ancelotti's team in the Champions League round of 16 at the end of February so Reds fans can tune in to catch an early glance of the form of Los Blancos.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:15pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 9:15am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:45pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:15am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:15pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN2, tsn.com, and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on DAZN.
Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and Voot Select.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, Canal+, and DStv Now.
