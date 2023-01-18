Villarreal v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channels, Live Stream Details

Villarreal host Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday looking for more success against Los Blancos after they beat them in La Liga less than two weeks ago.

Carlo Ancelotti will know that his team will need to start improving if they are to catch Barcelona in La Liga and overcome Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 with the first leg kicking off towards the end of February.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Spain can tune in on fuboTV España, RTVE.es, and TVE La 1.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Startimes Sports Life and the StarTimes App.

International viewers can also tune in on Bet365.

