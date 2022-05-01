Skip to main content

Villarreal vs Liverpool | Early Predicted XI | Champions League Semi-Final | Klopp To Make Five Changes?

Liverpool travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday as they try and book their place in this season's Champions League final and we can bring you our early predicted lineup for the match.

The Reds were dominant in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Sadio Mane Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp made five changes on Saturday for his team's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United which helped maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He is expected to ring the changes again as Liverpool look to secure their place in the final in Paris later this month.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

