Skip to main content

Villarreal vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday as they try and book their place in this season's Champions League final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds were dominant in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It Was A Sending Off' - Former Player Fumes At Merseyside Derby Flashpoint With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Predicts Roberto Firmino To Start The 'Biggest Games' Ahead Of Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Naby Keita Anthony Gordon dive
Quotes

'Premier League Referees Aren't Favouring Liverpool' - John Barnes Gives Verdict On Merseyside Derby Controversy

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Barcelona
Quotes

'It's You Guys' - Pep Lijnders Reveals Details Of Text Message That Inspired Liverpool's Comeback Against Barcelona

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead The Race For Top European Defender Ahead Of Manchester United And Tottenham

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
David Carmo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Make £34 Million Move For Defender After Contacting Representatives But Only If Joe Gomez Leaves Club

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Sadio Mane Villarreal
Match Coverage

Villarreal vs Liverpool | Early Predicted XI | Champions League Semi-Final | Klopp To Make Five Changes?

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool Star Likely To Stay After Jurgen Klopp's Approval Says Reliable Journalist

By Damon Carr12 hours ago