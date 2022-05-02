Villarreal vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday as they try and book their place in this season's Champions League final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds were dominant in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now.
