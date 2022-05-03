Villarreal vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Champions League | Matip or Konate Alongside Van Dijk?

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Certainty. The Brazilian delivered another calm performance at the weekend and was cool with the ball at his feet. Not troubled.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ibrahima Konaté; Virgil Van Dijk; Andy Robertson

Ibrahima Konaté is likely to be recalled after Joel Matip played the full 90 minutes at the weekend.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Cameroonian is due a rest ahead of Saturday's crunch clash against top-four chasing Spurs.

Alexander-Arnold did not feature against Newcastle United and is expected to be recalled. His vision and creativity is going to be crucial if Liverpool are to finish the job and progress into the final. Robertson, likewise.

Van Dijk? Simply undroppable.

Midfield - Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp opted to rest both Thiago and Fabinho against Newcastle for this vital game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Henderson was substituted after the hour mark at the weekend. The club captain is influential with his leadership and presence in midfield in high-pressure games like this, so should get the nod.

Attack - Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Mané and Salah are certain starters.

Jota and Diaz played the full 90 minutes at the weekend, but both were brilliant - yet again.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Colombian ran himself to the ground but did look fatigued near the end of the game.

With in-form Tottenham to play at Anfield, Klopp could rest Diaz and go with Jota tonight.

IMAGO / Xinhua

