Wales v England: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is tipped to start for England ahead of Reds target Jude Bellingham when they take on Wales in World Cup Group B on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's team need a draw to secure qualification to the knockout stages after picking up four points from their opening two matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be available to the England manager should he wish to freshen up his team after a disappointing display against the USA.

Wales can also still qualify but will need to beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and USA.

Jordan Henderson could replace Jude Bellingham when England face Wales on Tuesday. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time: 11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

