Wales v Ukraine: How to Watch / Live Stream | FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff | Watch Liverpool's Neco Williams & Gareth Bale Aiming For Qatar

Wales take on Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday in a playoff match to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool's Neco Williams will join former Red Harry Wilson and Gareth Bale as Wales try and make the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

They will face a tough task however against a Ukraine side who were impressive in beating Scotland at Hampden Park in the semi-final playoff on Wednesday.

World Cup

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 5:00pm

Ukraine

Kick-off: 7:00pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 12:00pm ET

Pacific time kick-off:   9:00am PT

Central time kick-off:  11:00am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on ITV1, the ITV HUB, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky GO.

For viewers in Ukraine, the match can be watched on Futbol 1, OLL.tv, and footballua.tv.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV, ESPN, and ESPN+.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

