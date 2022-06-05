Wales v Ukraine: How to Watch / Live Stream | FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff | Watch Liverpool's Neco Williams & Gareth Bale Aiming For Qatar
Wales take on Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday in a playoff match to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool's Neco Williams will join former Red Harry Wilson and Gareth Bale as Wales try and make the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.
They will face a tough task however against a Ukraine side who were impressive in beating Scotland at Hampden Park in the semi-final playoff on Wednesday.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 5:00pm
Ukraine
Kick-off: 7:00pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 12:00pm ET
Read More
Pacific time kick-off: 9:00am PT
Central time kick-off: 11:00am CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on ITV1, the ITV HUB, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky GO.
For viewers in Ukraine, the match can be watched on Futbol 1, OLL.tv, and footballua.tv.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV, ESPN, and ESPN+.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
