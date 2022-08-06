‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.

Virgil Van Dijk brought down Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the decision going to VAR before being awarded. Mitrovic then converted his spot-kick to make the score 2-1 in the game.

Speaking in his post-match presser as quoted by Liverpool FC, Klopp said "Was it a penalty? I heard he touched the ball. I said the result is the best news.

"Was it a foul on Hendo before the first goal? I sit here and talk about... I have to and that's my only concern. Yes, the result side is very important for us obviously and I would love to get three points, but I would have loved much more to play really good, to be honest, and we didn't do that."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Klopp added that the performance has affected his mood and that he needs to figure out why it went so wrong "That's why I'm now in the mood I'm in. It is my responsibility to find out why we played last Saturday a really good game,

"A surprisingly good game for the moment we are in in the pre-season, and then seven days later we looked like completely upside down. That doesn't make sense and that's my responsibility. I just talked to you now but I'm thinking actually only about that. So, I need to and will figure out what went wrong in that moment."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |