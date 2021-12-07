Watch: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool Match Highlights| Champions League (UCL)

Liverpool picked up a superb 2-1 victory to beat AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and you can watch the highlights here.

After falling behind to Fikayo Timori's opener, the Reds responded brilliantly and won their sixth consecutive game to finish Group B on an amazing 18 points.

The Liverpool goals were scored by Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes eight changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all recalled to the starting XI.

With Liverpool already qualified, Klopp has taken the opportunity to give Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota the night off.

James Milner is suspended. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain side-lined through injury.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, Max Woltman

AC Milan Starting XI

Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan Subs

Andreas Jungdal, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo-Toure, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alexis Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook