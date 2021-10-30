Skip to main content
    Watch: Adam Lallana Says Goodbye To Anfield After Liverpool Draw With Brighton

    Author:

    Despite the disappointment of drawing a game they were leading by two goals against Brighton, many Liverpool fans stayed to applaud the contributions of former player Adam Lallana after the final whistle.

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33 year old never received the send off he deserved after six years at the club.

    Lallana's Impact At Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had spoken of Lallana's impact at Anfield in his program notes and asked the Anfield faithful to show their appreciation too.

    "I hope either side of the game there will be an opportunity for us all to show appreciation to Adam for his contribution. He came back here last season when our ground was empty.

    "Therefore today is the first real opportunity for our supporters to acknowledge him. Again, our fans are smart enough to know while the game is on he is a pivotal player for an opposition trying to take the points.

    See More Liverpool V Brighton Coverage

    Read More

    "Adam is one of the founding fathers of the success this current Liverpool side has enjoyed in recent seasons and I personally will forever be grateful for what he did when with us. It looks like now he does something similar for Brighton that he did for us.

    Standing Ovation

    In line with Klopp's wishes, Lallana was given a standing ovation by the Liverpool fans at the end of the match giving him the send off he never received but richly deserved.

    Comeback

    The former England international played his part in his team's fightback laying on the equaliser for Leandro Trossard.

    Liverpool had led 2-0 through excellent goals from skipper Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

    Brighton pulled one back before half time with a wonderful curling effort from Enock Mwepu before Trossard's equaliser in the 65th minute.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

