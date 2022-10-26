Watch Ajax 0-3 Liverpool Match Highlights, Reds Qualify For Knockout Stages

Liverpool secured qualification for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with an impressive performance in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the team that lost against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Nunez recalled to the starting XI.

It was the home side that started the better and should have taken the lead in the opening minutes when Steven Berghuis hit the foot of the post.

Ajax continued to look dangerous but it was Liverpool who went ahead in the 42nd minute when a brilliant Henderson through ball was cleverly dinked over Remko Pasveer in the Ajax goal by Mohamed Salah.

It should have been 2-0 shortly after when a sensational Liverpool move involving Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino saw Nunez smash the post with an open goal waiting at his mercy.

The Uruguayan made amends four minutes after the interval however when he showed his strength to head home a Robertson corner.

Two minutes later, a precise pass from Salah cut open the Ajax defence and Harvey Elliott smashed the ball into the top of the net with his right foot to make it 3-0.

A whole raft of substitutions followed and the game was played out without too much incident with Liverpool ensuring a safe passage to the knockout stages.

