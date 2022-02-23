Skip to main content
Watch: All Six Goals In Liverpool's 6-0 Premier League Win Over Leeds United

Watch all six goals in Liverpool's 6-0 demolition of Premier League side Leeds United.

Liverpool hosted Leeds United in a Premier League match this evening. 

Many expected Jurgen Klopp's side to secure all three points, but nobody could have guessed tonight's scoreline. 

The final whistle blew with Liverpool winning comfortably in a 6-0 route of Leeds United.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 15th minute to put Liverpool up 1-0.

To the surprise of many, it was Joel Matip who was the next player to score. 

Yes, Liverpool's centre-back.

In typical Joel Matip fashion, the lanky defender made an attacking run and scored after a nice one-two with Mohamed Salah.

Just minutes later, Mohamed Salah was gifted another opportunity to score from the penalty spot.

In the 35th minute, the Egyptian King scored his second of the night after sending the ball into the top corner to make it 3-0 in favour of the Reds.

Liverpool found themselves with a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into halftime. 

However, the scoring was not done there.

It took until the 80th minute of action to see a fourth goal but it was well worth the wait.

Read More

Jordan Henderson assisted Mane's goal after a beautiful series of passes with Mohamed Salah.

Despite the match being in extra time, Jurgen Klopp's side showed no signs of stopping.

Sadio Mane scored once again after Divock Origi drew the goalkeeper out. 

Origi could not finish the chance but the ball landed directly in front of Mane, leaving him with an easy finish in an open net.

As if five goals was not enough, Virgil van Dijk ensured that the match would end with a bang.

The Dutch centre-back scored off of an Andy Robertson corner.

Van Dijk darted into the box and sent a bullet header past Illan Meslier.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar performance this Sunday when the Reds take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

