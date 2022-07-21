Watch: All Of Darwin Nunez’s Four Goals In Liverpool’s Thrashing Of RB Leipzig

Darwin Nunez has arrived. The Uruguayan scored four goals in a pre-season humbling of RB Leipzig. Liverpool score five goals against the German side as they get closer to another new season.

Liverpool's new number 9 has received criticism from salty rivals over the last week after his performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

How does the striker respond? Just the four goals against German side RB Leipzig. The Reds won their third pre-season match 5-0, with The Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah scoring the other.

Nunez, who signed from Benfica this summer, scored his first from the penalty spot not so long after coming on at half-time.

His second came just three minutes later, thanks to a through-ball by Trent Alexander-Arnold, a linkup we may have to get used to. Nunez slotted calmly home to put Jurgen Klopp's men 3-0 up.

The Uruguayan forward then added two more before the end, the first of those was a decent finish from a cross by Harvey Elliot. The hat-trick ball was his, but that still wasn't enough.

His fourth and Liverpool's fifth was all down to another new signing, Fabio Carvalho. The youngster made an outstanding run before putting Nunez in on goal, whose shot was saved half-heartedly by the keeper.

A man-of-the-match performance for Darwin Nunez was the perfect response for the critics, let's hope this continues into the season.

