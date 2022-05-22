Watch: Andy Robertson Puts Livepool Up 3-1 Over Wolves | Premier League Title Race
Liverpool ended their last Premier League game of the 2021/22 season with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Despite the win, there is not much celebration going on at the moment as Manchester City have officially won the Premier League title by just a single point.
Anfield however was rocking during the second half with goals from Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson coming in the second 45.
Andrew Robertson's goal ensured that Liverpool would take all three points as the Anfield faithful held their breath hoping for a goal (that would not come) from Aston Villa.
Read More
The 'Flying Scotsman' finished off a Roberto Firmino pass with a sliding goal.
With all three points in hand Liverpool end their Premier League season with 92 points finishing just a single point behind Champions Manchester City.
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar scoreline as they travel to Paris to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- 'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |