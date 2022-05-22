Skip to main content
Watch: Andy Robertson Puts Livepool Up 3-1 Over Wolves | Premier League Title Race

Andy Robertson puts Liverpool up 3-1 in their last Premier League game of the season.

Liverpool ended their last Premier League game of the 2021/22 season with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite the win, there is not much celebration going on at the moment as Manchester City have officially won the Premier League title by just a single point.

Anfield however was rocking during the second half with goals from Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson coming in the second 45.

Sadio Mane Naby Keita

Andrew Robertson's goal ensured that Liverpool would take all three points as the Anfield faithful held their breath hoping for a goal (that would not come) from Aston Villa.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 'Flying Scotsman' finished off a Roberto Firmino pass with a sliding goal.

With all three points in hand Liverpool end their Premier League season with 92 points finishing just a single point behind Champions Manchester City.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar scoreline as they travel to Paris to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
