Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal Doubles Argentina Lead In World Cup Final Against France

Angel Di Maria has doubled Argentina's lead against France in the 35th minute of the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi had given Lionel Scaloni's team the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Di Maria had been fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria was then on hand to finish well and make it 2-0 after a fantastic move from Argentina which involved Messi, Nahuel Molina, and Alexis Mac Allister.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Watch Di Maria's fantastic goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

