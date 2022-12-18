Skip to main content
Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal Doubles Argentina Lead In World Cup Final Against France

IMAGO / Action Plus

Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal Doubles Argentina Lead In World Cup Final Against France

Watch the brilliant goal that made it 2-0 to Argentina here.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Angel Di Maria has doubled Argentina's lead against France in the 35th minute of the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi had given Lionel Scaloni's team the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Di Maria had been fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria was then on hand to finish well and make it 2-0 after a fantastic move from Argentina which involved Messi, Nahuel Molina, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Angel Di Maria

Watch Di Maria's fantastic goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Final Lead Against France

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Confirmed Lineups & Team News

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Predicted Lineups & How To Watch, Live Stream FREE

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Transfers

Liverpool To Battle Arsenal And Newcastle United Among Other Clubs For ‘One Of’ Europe’s Best Talents

By Damon Carr
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Karim Benzema
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Team News & Predicted Lineups

By Neil Andrew
Ismael Bennacer
News

Report: Liverpool To Meet Representatives Of Ismael Bennacer In Next Two Weeks, Reds Want 2-3 Midfielders

By Neil Andrew