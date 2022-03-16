Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Firmino Goals Gives Reds Vital Win
Liverpool picked up a huge 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday and you can watch the match highlights here.
An intense opening 45 minutes saw both sides have spells of possession but without hurting the opposition defence.
The second half was completely different with Alisson pulling off a huge save from Martin Odegaard before Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the Reds in the 54th minute.
A beautiful through ball from Thiago saw the Portuguese international in behind the Arsenal defence and he fired home at the near post but keeper Aaron Ramsdale should have done better.
Roberto Firmino added a second six minutes later when he flicked home a cross from Andy Robertson having replaced Jota immediately after his goal.
Liverpool controlled the game well from there on in and now are just one point behind Manchester City in the title race.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1:
Read More
Option #2:
Option #3:
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Arsenal Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms
- Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar
- Sadio Mane Dreams Of Kylian Mbappe Partnership At Liverpool, As News Reveals Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Breakdown
- Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms
- No Player Is Bigger Than Liverpool: Mo Salah’s Contract Clash
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok