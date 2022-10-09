Watch: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Match Highlights, Saka Penalty Wins Three Points For The Gunners

Liverpool were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates. IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp's team found themselves a goal behind again when Gabriel Martinelli was slipped through in the first minute by Martin Odegaard with the Brazilian finishing well past Alisson Becker.

The Reds responded well however and started to take control with Darwin Nunez looking lively in attack and it was the Uruguayan who drew Liverpool level finishing well from a good Luis Diaz cross from the right.

Disaster struck four minutes into injury time however for Liverpool when Arsenal broke from a Liverpool free-kick and Martinelli crossed for Saka to slide home and give the Gunners a half-time advantage.

Despite Arsenal starting the second half the brighter of the two teams, Liverpool were back on level terms in the 53rd minute when substitute Roberto Firmino shot across Aaron Ramsdale after being put through by Diogo Jota.

Arsenal continued to press without really creating any clear-cut chances but the decisive moment came in the 76th minute when Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box even though it looked like the contact was minimal.

Saka made no mistake with the resultant spot kick and Liverpool were unable to find a third equaliser in the time that remained.

Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

It was once again an indifferent performance by Klopp's team and they have to start turning their poor form around soon if they want to be in the hunt for trophies at the end of the season.

