Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds

Liverpool produced a gritty performance at Villa Park as they ran out 2-1 winners against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Tottenham at the weekend as he tries to keep his squad fresh ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind in the third minute when Douglas Luiz scrambled home after some poor defending.

Villa may feel fortunate that Ollie Watkins wasn't flagged offside in the build up to Luiz's goal but Liverpool responded within three minutes when another penalty area scrap saw the ball fall to Joel Matip who poked home.

In a possible blow for the upcoming matches, Liverpool lost Fabinho in the 30th minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.

His replacement, Jordan Henderson, helped settle Liverpool down and they started to take control and should have taken the lead when Naby Keita mishit a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The outstanding Sadio Mane put Liverpool back in front in the 65th minute with a brilliant header from a Luis Diaz cross.

Sadio Mane Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota
The match continued to be wide open with both teams having chances in the last 20 minutes but Klopp's team saw it out to pick up what could be a vital three points.

Manchester City travel to Molineux to play Wolves on Wednesday level on points with Liverpool but with a superior goal difference so Reds supporters will be hoping former player Conor Coady and his teammates can do them a favour.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
